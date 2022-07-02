Benin Management CORP Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

