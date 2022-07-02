Benin Management CORP Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 57,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,512,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,374,000 after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in AT&T by 131.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 368,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

T stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.