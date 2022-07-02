Benin Management CORP Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

