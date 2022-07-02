Benin Management CORP Acquires New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of GPK opened at $21.38 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

