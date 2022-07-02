BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.36. 21,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 938,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $992.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.19.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
