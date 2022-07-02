BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.36. 21,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 938,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $992.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

