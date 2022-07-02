Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $27.60

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $28.89. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 467 shares.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

