Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges

Beer Money (BEER) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Beer Money has a total market cap of $267,133.53 and approximately $2,021.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 353,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

