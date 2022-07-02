Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 70470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$122.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

