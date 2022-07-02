Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

