Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, June 24th.

BAS opened at €41.27 ($43.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.00. Basf has a one year low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a one year high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

