Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000.

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

