Barclays Initiates Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

