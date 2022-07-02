Barclays Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.96.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3,595.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

