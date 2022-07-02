Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Banner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Banner stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $20,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

