Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPHLY opened at 32.13 on Wednesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of 31.30 and a twelve month high of 40.58.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

