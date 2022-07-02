Bank of America Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

