Bank of America Cuts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $57.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $12,994,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

