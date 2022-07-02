Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BLMIF stock remained flat at $$8.75 on Friday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

