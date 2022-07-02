Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,496.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.06) to €1.10 ($1.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.10 ($1.17) to €1.15 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.93.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

