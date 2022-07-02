Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the May 31st total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 641,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,695. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.