Banano Market Cap Reaches $7.11 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $86,787.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,941,885 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

