Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.
BALY stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
