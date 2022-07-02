Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.