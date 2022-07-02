Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,174 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $87,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

BKR stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

