BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 860 ($10.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.04) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 867.60 ($10.64).

BA opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The company has a market cap of £26.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 682.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

