Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Babylon stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Babylon has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $16.00.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babylon will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
BBLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.