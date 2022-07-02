Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Babylon stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Babylon has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babylon will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Babylon during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,315,000.

BBLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.