B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RILYT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 3,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,663. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

