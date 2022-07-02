Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,955.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $17.78 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.
