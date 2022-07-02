Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,955.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $17.78 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

