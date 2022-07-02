Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 32978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.
Azarga Metals Company Profile (CVE:AZR)
Featured Articles
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.