Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 32978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

