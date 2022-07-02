Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.80.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.