AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 180.20 ($2.21). Approximately 420,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 635,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.26).

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.94. The company has a market cap of £891.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

