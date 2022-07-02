Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $207,973,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,993 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

AVTR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

