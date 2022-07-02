Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 198,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

