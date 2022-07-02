AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in AtriCure by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

