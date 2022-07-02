Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Atotech by 59.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atotech has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.94.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

