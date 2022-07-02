Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAQAF. Macquarie downgraded Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.66 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. ABN Amro downgraded Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.41 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.