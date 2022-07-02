AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £105.95 ($129.99).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.27) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.22) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.95) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.54 ($131.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,568.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($98.50) and a 12-month high of £110.54 ($135.62). The firm has a market cap of £166.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.89.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

