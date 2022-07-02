Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,443 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

