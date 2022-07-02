Asset Dedication LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.