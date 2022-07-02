Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

