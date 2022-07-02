Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 150,596 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 701.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,596 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130,783 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,465,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.