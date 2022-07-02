Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

