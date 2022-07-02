Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 711.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,426 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 3.80% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

IBHC opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

