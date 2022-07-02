Asset Dedication LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.