Asset Dedication LLC Buys 2,683 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $81.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39.

