Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 25,770 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

