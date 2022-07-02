ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,219.0 days.
Shares of ASCCF opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
ASICS Company Profile (Get Rating)
