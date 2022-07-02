ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,219.0 days.

Shares of ASCCF opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

