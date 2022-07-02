Ascential (LON:ASCL) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.40) to GBX 360 ($4.42) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Ascential from GBX 254 ($3.12) to GBX 430 ($5.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 450 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 440 ($5.40).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 332.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($25,547.29).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

