Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223,572 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

