Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up about 1.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.55% of Darling Ingredients worth $200,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $62.62 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.