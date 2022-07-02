Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311,118 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.25% of First Republic Bank worth $71,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

